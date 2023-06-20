Scottish rugby news: tributes to North Berwick stalwart; new SRU director; Glasgow Warriors youngster signs new deal

Tributes have been paid to Keith Hogg, a stalwart of North Berwick RFC, who has died after a long illness.

Scotland flanker Rory Darge came through the ranks in North Berwick under Keith Hogg. (Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)

Hogg played an important role in the development of some of the country’s brightest talents, including Rory Darge, the Glasgow Warriors and Scotland forward. He was also a key figure in the 13-a-side code and served as chair of Scotland Rugby League for 12 years before stepping down in December 2021 due to ill health.

A statement from North Berwick said: “Keith was a long-standing club man, running school rugby and acting as Director of Rugby until he fell sick soon after the pandemic. He had played a key role in the club's covid-rugby delivery and was a great mentor and role model to players, coaches and club officials. A lover of rugby of both codes, Keith will be truly missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Lothian has proved a fertile breeding ground for Edinburgh Rugby who paid their own tribute to Hogg. “Keith was a brilliant and kind man who played an integral role in developing so many of the club’s North Berwick based players. An inspiration to us all.”

Promising forward signs new deal with Warriors

Max Williamson has signed a new two-year contract with Glasgow Warriors and is pushing for his first-team debut after a spell on loan at Doncaster Knights.

The second-row forward is a graduate from the FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy and turned pro last summer. Born in Glasgow, the 20-year-old came through the ranks at Stirling County, joining the club at the age of five. He has represented both Stirling Wolves and Glasgow Warriors A in the Super Series and was invited to train with the senior Scotland squad as an apprentice during the 2021 Guinness Six Nations.

His aim now is to impress Warriors head coach Franco Smith. “My time down in Doncaster was a really good experience and has developed me a lot as player, too, and my main goal for next season is to work hard to put myself in the best physical and playing condition to be ready to perform and push to get selected for my Glasgow debut.”

Digital media expert joins Scottish Rugby board

Scottish Rugby has appointed Alexandra Whelan as a non-executive director to its operational Scottish Rugby Limited Board.

Whelan comes from a media background and will help beef up Murrayfield's digital and online presence. She is currently Senior Vice-President, Strategy, Growth and Marketing for IMG’s media business. Her appointment follows that of John McGuigan who was announced as Scottish Rugby Limited’s new Chair in May.

A statement from Scottish Rugby said: “Alexandra has expertise in strategy, commercial revenue growth and fan engagement. During her 25-year career Alexandra has worked in the US, Europe and Asia, including roles at McKinsey & Company, and Time Warner Cable, where she delivered growth in the Sports and Video on Demand business.”