A round-up of news from across Scottish rugby

‘Damehood of rugby’ for Donna

Scotland’s most-capped player Donna Kennedy is to be inducted into World Rugby’s Hall of Fame at an awards ceremony in Monaco this weekend.

Kennedy, 52, made her Test debut in Scotland’s first-ever international, lining up in the second row to help her country to a 10-0 victory against Ireland on Valentine’s Day, 1993.

She went on to win 115 caps and play in five World Cups and her ground-breaking achievements will be recognised at the Hall of Fame event on Sunday where she will be one of five new inductees. The others are Italy legend Sergio Parisse, the great All Blacks scrum-half Chris Laidlaw, former New Zealand Sevens captain DJ Forbes and Australia’s Rio 2016 Olympic Sevens gold medallist Emilee Cherry.

Kennedy said: “It’s like the damehood of rugby isn’t it? Getting that email through to tell me the news, it was just like ‘wow!’. It feels so surreal but it’s such an honour.”

Former Scotland international Donna Kennedy is to be inducted in to the World Rugby Hall of Fame. | SNS Group/SRU

Ex-Scotland star lands Premiership coaching job

Former Scotland threequarter Byron McGuigan has been appointed defence coach at Sale Sharks.

Namibia-born McGuigan, 35, who won 10 full caps and scored a try double in the memorable 53-24 win over Australia at Murrayfield in 2017, takes over from Jamie Langley who has left to join rugby league side Leeds Rhinos.

“My passion is defence,” McGuigan told the club's website. “The challenge for me is to make our defence effective and bring back our Sharks DNA, physicality, hard work and togetherness, it’s massive for us, that’s non-negotiable.”

He hung up his boots last year and has been part of the Sale coaching staff since. He played more than 100 games for the club following spells at Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs.

After a three-year stand-down period from international rugby, it was announced last year that McGuigan was able to represent Namibia but he was not selected for their 2023 Rugby World Cup squad.

Byron McGuigan in action Scotland against Wales at Murrayfield during the 2019 Six Nations. | SNS Group / SRU

Celtic Challenge fixtures announced

Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors women’s teams will kick-off their 2024-25 Celtic Challenge campaign against each other at Hive Stadium in the capital on December 20 (kick-off 7.35pm).

Tournament organisers have announced the fixtures for the season which will be played across 10 rounds. The expanded programme sees the two Scottish sides take on teams from Ireland and Wales.

“The home and away fixtures add another dimension to the tournament, as we’ll welcome the Welsh sides to Hive Stadium for the first time, as well as travelling to Ireland for two away fixtures,” said Edinburgh head coach Claire Cruikshank.

Former Scotland front-rower Lindsey Smith has been appointed as head coach of Glasgow for the Celtic Challenge. She was assistant to Chris Laidlaw last season.

Edinburgh's Sarah Denholm is tackled during a Celtic Challenge match between Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors at the Hive Stadium, on December 30, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group) | SNS Group / SRU

Edinburgh fixtures:

Fri 20 Dec (7.35pm), Glasgow (h)

Sat 4 Jan (2pm), Brython Thunder (h)

Sat 11 Jan (3pm), Clovers (a)

Sun 26 Jan (11.30am), Gwalia Lightning (h)

Sat 1 Feb (2pm), Gwalia Lightning (a)

Sat 8 Feb (12.30pm), Brython Thunder (a)

Sat 15 Feb 2pm), Glasgow (a)

Sat 22 Feb (2pm), Wolfhounds (h)

Sat 1 Mar (1pm), Clovers (h)

Sat 8 Mar (12.15pm), Wolfhounds (a)

Glasgow fixtures

Fri 20 Dec (7.35pm), Edinburgh (a)

Sun 5 Jan (2.30pm), Wolfhounds (a)

Sun 12 Jan (1pm), Gwalia Lightning (a)

Sat 25 Jan (1pm), Clovers (h)

Sat 1 Feb (11.30am), Wolfhounds (h)

Sat 8 Feb (3.30pm), Clovers (a)

Sat 15 Feb (2pm), Edinburgh (h)

Sat 22 Feb (1pm), Gwalia Lightning (h)

Sat 1 Mar (3:45pm), Brython Thunder (h)