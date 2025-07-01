Scottish Rugby make key appointment 'at critical moment'

White to come in as chief financial officer

David White has been appointed chief financial officer at Scottish Rugby.

He will join the organisation on July 15 and also becomes a member of the Scottish Rugby Limited Board.

White, whose career to date has seen him work at a national and international level in senior finance and general management roles covering business operations in Europe and the Middle East, replaces Oliver Colling who has held the interim CFO role since spring 2024.

“I’m delighted to be joining Scottish Rugby at such an important time for the game in this country,” White said. “The work done in recent years has delivered a stable financial base from which we can build, and the vision outlined by Alex and the Board is hugely exciting. I’m looking forward to working with the leadership team and the wider rugby community to deliver that vision.”

Scottish Rugby chief executive Alex Williamson said: “I am delighted to welcome David to Scottish Rugby and look forward to him bringing his breadth of business and financial experience to our senior leadership team. We have a clear strategy in place and David arrives at a critical moment as we look to become sustainably profitable and at the same time embark on the significant investment programme at Murrayfield.