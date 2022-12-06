Scottish Rugby begin hunt for new chair but John Jeffrey to remain on board

Scottish Rugby Limited will embark on an "extensive recruitment process" in the new year to replace outgoing chair John Jeffrey.

The former international flanker's three-year tenure in the role is due to end in May 2023 but, following a unanimous vote at a meeting last month, he will remain on the Scottish Rugby Limited Board as a senior non-executive director "given his extensive knowledge and influence in the game.”

The hunt for a new chair will be led by senior independent director Lesley Thomson KC. She will be supported by Bob Richmond representing the board’s nominations sub-committee, Scottish Rugby’s chief people and engagement officer, Shona Bell and chair of the Scottish Rugby Union, Professor Lorne Crerar.

Thomson said: “I’d like to thank JJ for his significant contribution to Scottish Rugby during his time as chair. Coming into the role while we were in the grip of the Covid pandemic was not an easy task and he helped the Board and Scottish Rugby to navigate its way through that period, and beyond, successfully.

“I think it’s important we don’t lose his expertise so I’m very pleased he will continue to be a Board member in the coming years where his knowledge and associations with the global game will be of real value.”

Jeffrey added: “We have covered an enormous amount of ground over the period I have had the privilege of chairing the Board, from the pandemic through to the implementation of our new strategy – Wellbeing, Women and Winning.