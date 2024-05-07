Scottish Rugby have confirmed the appointments of two medical roles in the wake of Dr James Robson’s retirement.

Dr David Pugh has been named as chief medical officer (CMO) and Dr Jonathan Hanson will take on the role of team doctor for the men’s national team. The SRU states that “both have been actively involved in supporting Scottish Rugby for close to 20 years through consultancy roles as well as regular team doctor positions at pro and representative team level.”

The SRU announced in March that Dr Douglas Hammond would take up the role as chief medical officer, but the position was not able to be filled “due to unforeseen circumstances”, with Dr Pugh now taking over the vacancy.

Speaking on his appointment, Dr Pugh said: “I am delighted to accept the role of Scottish Rugby's Chief Medical Officer. It has been my sporting ambition for many years. I have been very fortunate to have worked with many major teams in Scotland during my career so far, but rugby has been my own sport since childhood, and it is great to be able to give something back to the game I love.”