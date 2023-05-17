Scottish Rugby appoint new chair as John McGuigan replaces John Jeffrey

Scottish Rugby has appointed John McGuigan as its new chair after John Jeffrey stepped down to focus on his new role as vice-chair of World Rugby.

McGuigan has worked in designing and delivering customer experience and was most recently Group Customer Director at Pheonix Group until he retired last year. Prior to that he held senior roles in Telefonica both in the UK and Europe.

On his appointment, McGuigan said: “Rugby has played an important role in my life for many years now. I’m a passionate supporter of the game, and sport in general, for the unique way it brings people of all ages and backgrounds together behind a common goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to be joining as Chair at such an appealing time for the sport with the growth of the women’s game, an exciting Rugby World Cup ahead and the return of the domestic game to a full schedule, post-Covid. I’m looking forward to working with our communities across Scotland and beyond to capitalise on the opportunities for the game that lie ahead.”

John McGuigan is the new chair of Scottish Rugby Limited.

Professor Lorne Crerar, chair of the Scottish Rugby Union, added: “It has been a thorough and detailed process to find the right candidate for this critical appointment. We are looking forward to working with John and ensuring our new governance arrangements for Scottish Rugby deliver for our member clubs and stakeholders.”