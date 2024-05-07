Scottish referee Hollie Davidson to make history in South Africa rugby match

Scottish referee Hollie Davidson is set to become the first woman to take charge of a rugby Test match involving South Africa when they face Portugal later this summer.

The two sides meet for the first time in their history when the world champions host Portugal in Bloemfontein on July 20. Davidson, from Aboyne, made history in February this year by becoming the first female member of an officiating team for a men’s Six Nations match when England beat Wales at Twickenham. She has previously taken charge of a men’s international Test when she was in the middle for Portugal and Italy’s contest in 2022.