Scott Robertson, the man who will be taking over as the All Blacks head coach in 2024 post-Rugby World Cup, has links to Scotland due to a short stint playing for Ayr in his late teens.

Scott Robertson speaks to media after being announced as the next All Blacks coach.

Robertson is to replace Ian Foster in the high-profile post with New Zealand after signing a four-year contract that will take him through to the 2027 World Cup. The 48-year-old has beaten Japan boss Jamie Joseph to the role and his rise to the sought-after position having been seen as inevitable by some, having guided the Crusaders to six consecutive Super Rugby titles.

“It’s a job that comes with a huge amount of responsibility, but I’m excited by the opportunity to make a contribution to the legacy of the black jersey,” former New Zealand back-rower Robertson said. “To represent your country as a coach or player is the ultimate honour in sport and it’s humbling to be given that opportunity - I can’t wait.”

Turn the clock back nearly 30 years and Robertson represented Scottish club Ayr off the back of playing the 1993/94 season with Ards in Ulster as a 19-year-old. He previously told former Scotland second-row Jim Hamilton on The Rugby Pod podcast: “I used to play for Ayr, by the way. I was playing for Ards in Northern Ireland and when that finished I got a call to go over and play [in Scotland]. It was incredible, a great time in my life, I was 19-years-old and I’d left school to go and play some rugby abroad and play in different leagues.