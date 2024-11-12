Scott Cummings learns ban fate at disciplinary hearing after Scotland red card

Lock suspended after 20-minute red card decision

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland forward Scott Cummings has been suspended for this weekend’s match against Portugal after being sent off in the 32-15 defeat by South Africa on Sunday.

Cummings appeared before an independent disciplinary committee via video link on Tuesday evening having received a 20-minute red card for a dangerous clear-out in the first half against the Springboks at Murrayfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was deemed to have committed an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.20 (e) which covers dangerous play in a ruck or maul, specifically that “a player must not drop their weight onto an opponent or target the lower limbs”.

Scotland lock Scott Cummings reacts as he is sent to the sin bin. It was later upgraded to a 20-minute red card. | AFP via Getty Images

Cummings accepted the red card was justified and the disciplinary committee found it to be reckless but at the lower range of the scale. An initial two-week ban was considered appropriate but that was cut in half based on the player’s “exemplary disciplinary record, good conduct and having shown remorse”.

Cummings will miss Saturday’s game against Portugal but will be available for the final match of the Autumn Nations Series against Australia at Murrayfield on November 24.

Referee Christophe Ridley shows a red card after Scott Cummings' offence was upgraded while he was in the sin-bin. | Getty Images

He is the first Scotland player to have experienced the 20-minute red card which is a law variation that is being trialled during the autumn Tests. It allows a team to bring on a replacement for the player who has been sent off after 20 minutes have elapsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad