Scott Cummings learns ban fate at disciplinary hearing after Scotland red card
Scotland forward Scott Cummings has been suspended for this weekend’s match against Portugal after being sent off in the 32-15 defeat by South Africa on Sunday.
Cummings appeared before an independent disciplinary committee via video link on Tuesday evening having received a 20-minute red card for a dangerous clear-out in the first half against the Springboks at Murrayfield.
He was deemed to have committed an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.20 (e) which covers dangerous play in a ruck or maul, specifically that “a player must not drop their weight onto an opponent or target the lower limbs”.
Cummings accepted the red card was justified and the disciplinary committee found it to be reckless but at the lower range of the scale. An initial two-week ban was considered appropriate but that was cut in half based on the player’s “exemplary disciplinary record, good conduct and having shown remorse”.
Cummings will miss Saturday’s game against Portugal but will be available for the final match of the Autumn Nations Series against Australia at Murrayfield on November 24.
He is the first Scotland player to have experienced the 20-minute red card which is a law variation that is being trialled during the autumn Tests. It allows a team to bring on a replacement for the player who has been sent off after 20 minutes have elapsed.
Cummings was initially shown a yellow card early against South Africa but it was upgraded following a review by Tual Trainini, the foul play review official. Gregor Townsend, the Scotland coach, said after the match that there had been “massive mitigating circumstances” because Cummings had been shoved on to South African player’s leg by an opponent.
