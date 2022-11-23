Scotstoun Stadium to host Scotland U20s for first time during 2023 Six Nations

The international age-grade side will base themselves at the home of Glasgow Warriors as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of collecting the wooden spoon following five defeats at this year’s tournament.
Kenny Murray’s side will open their 2023 Under-20 Six Nations campaign away to England at Twickenham Stoop on Friday, February 3 before hosting Wales at Scotstoun in a 7.15pm kick-off on Friday, February 10.
The Scots then travel to play France away on Friday, February 24 before rounding off their campaign with two more home games in Glasgow against Ireland on Friday, March 10, kick-off 7:15pm, and Italy on Sunday, March 19, at 2pm.
Scotland U20 head coach Murray said: “We’re delighted to be making Scotstoun our home for the 2023 Under-20 Six Nations campaign. It’s a quality ground and a fast surface which will make for three entertaining games against Wales, Ireland and Italy.”