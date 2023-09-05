Scotsman Rugby World Cup Diary - how Scotland are shaping up ahead of South Africa opener
Scotland kick off their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign when they face defending champions South Africa in Marseille this weekend.
It is a tough start for Gregor Townsend’s men but with a strong squad at his disposal there are hopes that the Scots can cause an upset and get their tournament off to a winning start against the might of the Springboks.
Scotsman rugby correspondent Graham Bean is on the ground in France, covering all the build-up to the big match, and he sat down with sports editor Mark Atkinson to look ahead to what promises to be a fascinating Group A opener at the Stade Vélodrome on Sunday.
You can watch his first Rugby World Cup Diary in the window above.
