Scotland kick off their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign when they face defending champions South Africa in Marseille this weekend.

It is a tough start for Gregor Townsend’s men but with a strong squad at his disposal there are hopes that the Scots can cause an upset and get their tournament off to a winning start against the might of the Springboks.

Scotsman rugby correspondent Graham Bean is on the ground in France, covering all the build-up to the big match, and he sat down with sports editor Mark Atkinson to look ahead to what promises to be a fascinating Group A opener at the Stade Vélodrome on Sunday.