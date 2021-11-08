Scotland's win in front of full house brings out emotion and tears from those involved

Hamish Watson and Stuart Hogg soak in the atmosphere at full time.

In that Six Nations match 18 months ago, just a week before the pandemic’s first lockdown, Scotland defeated France and there was a similarly passionate denouement to the win over the Wallabies as the supporters basked in the glory of victory.

"We've got 67,000 back at BT Murrayfield and it's absolutely incredible,” said man of the match Hamish Watson.

"We have been waiting a long time for this, I think it's been over 600 days since we had a sell-out at BT Murrayfield so it's a special day.

"We had to dig really deep. Australia are a class team, they are the in-form team in world rugby, I think they had won five on the bounce.

"They are a tough team and the boys had to work extremely hard. It was a helluva shift from the boys."

Head coach Gregor Townsend admitted to feeling emotional as the magnitude of the day struck him.

"We were getting quite emotional in the box towards the end because it's been such a long time that we had the supporters here and that victory was for them,” said Townsend.

"We haven't had that atmosphere for such a long time, and obviously we respect our opponents greatly.

"Over in the Paris and Twickenham when we got those wins they were fantastic. But it was fantastic to win today in front of 67,000.”