Scotland's Six Nations sweat on fitness of co-captain for 'toughest fixture in world rugby'

Flanker had to come off with hip issue in first half of win over Wales

Gregor Townsend is sweating on the fitness of his co-captain, Rory Darge, after the forward had to come off near the end of the first half of Scotland’s 35-29 win over Wales.

The Glasgow Warriors flanker picked up a hip injury at Murrayfield and was replaced by Matt Fagerson in the 36th minute as the home side moved up to third place in the Six Nations table ahead of the Sunday game between England and Italy.

Scotland finish their campaign against France in Paris next Saturday and Townsend said the player was hopeful he would recover in time.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend presided over a 35-29 win over Wales. | SNS Group

“He just had a bang on his hip,” explained the Scotland coach. “It was a real acute pain that was stopping him from functioning at the level required. We've had a couple of players who have had that this year and they've turned it around in time for the following week. He's optimistic that it will recover in time for Paris.”

Matt Fagerson put in a solid performance against Wales but Townsend will want all his big guns available for the match at Stade de France. The coach said that playing the French on their own patch was probably the “toughest fixture in world rugby”. France’s 42-27 win over Ireland on Saturday means they will win the Six Nations title if they defeat Scotland with a bonus point. Any sort of victory might be enough depending on other results.

“It will be pumped up to the max, won't it?” said Townsend. “I think the atmospheres now at Stade de France are amazing. We saw it during the World Cup. They've nicked our idea of taking the background music when they sing the anthem, so it's now just the crowd singing it at Stade de France.

“They're a quality side. They got 40 points against Wales, 40 points against Ireland. I think they could have scored 40 or 50 against England with the amount of chances they had. Just now, probably this is the toughest fixture in world rugby.

“They beat the All Blacks in November, so we can't wait to be involved in it. We know they'll be going for the title, but it's an opportunity for us to go out and play against one of the best teams right now.”

Townsend said he was “delighted” with the win over Wales even though his Scotland side fell away in the second half. They led 35-8 after 50 minutes but the visitors scored 21 points without reply in the final half hour.

“Very good first half and not so good last quarter,” was the coach’s verdict. “Sometimes that happens when you've got a big lead. We don't like it because we didn't play at the level - a really good level - of the first half all the way through. Sometimes credit goes to the opposition. They had more possession in that second half.”

Blair Kinghorn and Tom Jordan both scored try doubles and Darcy Graham got one, with Finn Russell recovering from his off day at Twickenham to land all five conversions. Wales responded with a first-half try from Blair Murray and second-half scores from Ben Thomas, Teddy Williams and, finally, Max Llewellyn in the 83rd minute. Gareth Anscombe added a penalty and Jarrod Evans three conversions as Wales earned two bonus points.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the result,” Townsend added. “This is why we're here. What we do during the week is to work to deliver a winning performance. We definitely played better down at Twickenham over the 80 but we didn't get the win but today we did.