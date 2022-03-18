Scotland's Six Nations Blair switch project, Finn Russell, what we should expect in Ireland - The Scotsman Rugby Show

Scotland end their 2022 Six Nations campaign this weekend when they travel to Dublin to take on title-chasing Ireland in the Aviva Stadium.

By Mark Atkinson
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:36 pm

Scotland have won two matches in the tournament, against England and Italy, but are out of the running for major honours. Ireland, however, can claim the Triple Crown and could also win the whole competition should France lose to England. All the matches take place on Saturday, with Ireland v Scotland kicking off at 4.45pm.

The pre-match chat has centred around Gregor Townsend’s decision to play Blair Kinghorn at 10 instead of Finn Russell, with the mercurial fly-half dropped to the bench.

Our sports editor Mark Atkinson discusses that move, plus the general team selection and expectations for the Ireland match, alongside The Scotsman’s chief rugby writer Graham Bean and sports feature writer Aidan Smith.

Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn will play at 10 for Scotland against Ireland.
