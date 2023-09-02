Scotland's scrum dominance against Georgia a good sign for South Africa test

Twenty minutes into the match against Georgia and one was a bit worried. Reasonably enough – Georgia had dominated the first quarter and one wondered how things would be if we were to start like that against South Africa.

A general view of a scrum during Scotland's win over Georgia last weekend.

Even at the time one reflected that this was an awkward sort of match. The players didn’t seem quite switched on, quite understandably really. The second quarter was better . We were in control of the game even though we failed to score, and then of course the second half saw us score five tries and win comfortably. On reflection the first quarter had given the defence a good work-out.

These warm-up games are difficult, the more so the closer you are to the Cup itself. On the whole we’ve come through them satisfactorily with apparently no serious injuries., and only Zander Fagerson’s suspension to darken the picture. In comparison France have suffered two blows, losing Romain Ntamack for the whole tournament and Jonathan Danty – probably – for at least the opening match against New Zealand.

It has always been obvious that we would have to beat either Ireland or South Africa to reach the knock-out stage. After the Springboks crushing defeat of New Zealand, , some of us will be thinking that the “or” no longer applies: we’ll have to beat Ireland. This may be the case of course – South Africa were always favourites to defeat us . It’s worth remembering however that only a few weeks ago New Zealand beat South Africa by a comfortable margin. . Players are not machines; form fluctuates. (Actually, of course, machines also break down.) If the All Blacks were to play the Springboks against this weekend they might well win, even by a fair margin. The racecourse tipster who yells “I got a horse” is not always, not often indeed, to be believed.

One of the most satisfying features of our match again Georgia was our dominance of the set scrum. Georgia isn’t South Africa of course, but the set scrum has been one area of the game where Georgia has almost always held its own, the one world class feature of their game. South Africa of course have a mighty scrum – two mighty scrums indeed since they had seven forwards on the bench last week-end and brought all seven on with more than half-an-hour of the match to go. Moving one heavy pack around is one thing; moving a second one with its fourteen fresh legs something else.

This is the tenth World Cup. Only four countries have ever won it. Two of these – England and Australia - seem to have little chance this year, even though both are fortunate enough to be in what appears to be the weaker half of the draw. England indeed have been lamentable this year, but one good victory and they might look very different, considerably more formidable.