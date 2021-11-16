Scotland's Rhona Lloyd earns 'devastating' tag after try double against Japan

Scotland's Rhona Lloyd attracts the attention of three Japan players during the Autumn Test match at the DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Lloyd burst onto the international scene at just 19 in early 2016 and it was a baptism of fire for her and a steep learning curve at times.

The former Tynecastle High School pupil always had pace to burn, but sometimes she was caught out defensively by more experienced opponents.

However, over the last five and a half years she has grown as an all-round player thanks to her experiences with Scotland in the XV-a-side game and the sevens game and from playing for the likes of Loughborough Lightning in the top flight in England.

Before the summer she was in the wider Great Britain Sevens squad and just missed out on the Olympics while now she is playing club rugby with Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelais in France.

After her two try player of the match showing against Japan on Sunday at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh, Easson said: “Rhona’s game sense has got a lot better.

“On the attacking side of things Rhona has always been a real threat and we saw that against Japan.

“When you get her in space she is devastating, she is quick and she causes defences problems because they can’t leave her alone, so it gives us space elsewhere if defenders are attracted to her. She has also worked hard on running in the outside channels, staying within the pitch and her contact skills.

“Where she has really evolved is her defensive work. Her positioning and understanding and work rate is a lot better now and she is always working hard.

“She is a big part of our group and she has an exciting future ahead of her.”

Captain Rachel Malcolm adds: “Rhona is a great player to have out wide in her team. We know she is so quick while our whole backline is really starting to click now and as a forward it is great seeing the confidence they are playing with.”