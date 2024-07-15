Scotland's Mr Versatile opens up on long-term goals - 'I definitely see scrum-half as where I want to be'

Chile up next for tourists after double victory

Jamie Dobie has had to be patient for his first Scotland start and when the chance came in the summer tour opener against Canada, the Glasgow Warriors scrum-half found himself selected on the wing.

The 23-year-old is looking increasingly comfortable out wide. It’s a position in which he has been used regularly off the bench by Glasgow this season and he also started on the wing in the win over the Dragons in February. He believes that being able to play in two positions is good for his game but he still sees his future at scrum-half, a role he switched to late in the game in Ottawa where he scored his first Test try in the 73-12 thrashing.

“It did take a while to get used to,” Dobie said of his dual role. “Now I’m comfortable in each position on its own. Switching mid-game can sometimes be quite interesting, but it’s only helping me as a rugby player, getting that different perspective out on the wing.

Jamie Dobie, left, in action against Canada. It was his first start for Scotland and he marked the occasion with a try. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby)

“They’re very different in attack, but having spent time on the wing has helped me as a nine to get our wingers into the game more. Defensively, apart from set piece, they actually link up really well: the strengths of a good defensive winger are quite often the same strengths of a nine. I’ve got used to it a bit more in set-piece defence where you can be a bit more exposed out on the wing.

“I definitely see scrum-half as where I want to be moving forward, but it’s no harm to be able to play on the wing and it’s great that the coaches in Glasgow and here have the faith in me that I can play on the wing. Hopefully I can play as much at nine and have that wing role in my back pocket to use when needed.”

The departure of Ali Price from Glasgow to Edinburgh in the first half of the season afforded Dobie the opportunity of more game-time at Scotstoun and that allowed him to meet his goal of selection for the Scotland tour which has now wended its way to South America for matches against Chile this Saturday and Uruguay the following weekend.

As well as starting against Canada, Dobie came off the bench to play scrum-half for the final quarter of the 42-7 win over the USA on Friday. Having made his Scotland debut as a sub against Tonga almost three years ago and then having to wait a couple of years for his next cap in the World Cup warm-up against Italy, this tour is exactly what he needs to stake a claim for the bigger challenges that lie ahead.

“I want to be pushing to be involved as much as possible, and I want to be pushing for selection in the autumn squad and then into a Six Nations,” Dobie said. “I had two caps before this tour, pretty spread out, so being involved more regularly is definitely the goal for me.