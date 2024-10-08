Scotland’s full-back dilemma for Fiji as Blair Kinghorn ruled out and law change factor cited

Paterson assesses options ahead of Autumn series opener

In 25 days’ time, Scotland will open their autumn Test series against Fiji at Murrayfield in a match for which Gregor Townsend will be permitted to select home-based players only.

The national coach will have no access to those in England or France because the game takes place before the international window opens, which means the likes of Blair Kinghorn, Finn Russell, Ben White, Andy Christie, Cameron Redpath and Arron Reed will be unavailable until the second autumn fixture, against South Africa on November 10.

If Fiji is the starter before the main course, Scotland know not to underestimate opponents they last faced in 2022 and beat 28-12 in a rather laboured fashion.

Chris Paterson is part of the Premier Sports team covering Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors in the BKT United Rugby Championship. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Kinghorn and Russell are perhaps the most notable absentees and those at Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors have three games left to convince Townsend of their suitability to face the Fijians.

Kinghorn has established himself as first-choice full-back since Stuart Hogg stepped away and his game has gone to a new level in 10 thrilling months at Toulouse, where he has already won the Champions Cup and Top 14. Scotland coped without him on the summer tour, albeit against lesser opposition, with Glasgow’s Kyle Rowe starting at 15 against USA and Chile and Edinburgh’s Harry Paterson doing the same against Canada and Uruguay,

All four matches were won and both players impressed. But there are others in the mix, and Chris Paterson believes flexibility will be an important attribute for whoever is selected. Scotland men’s most capped back of all time also feels the closing of the loophole – known as “Dupont’s Law” – which aims to reduce kick tennis could influence selection at 15.

“I think the way I used to look at it was almost like playing as a back three rather than two wingers and a full-back,” said Paterson who was capped at stand-off, wing and full-back. “Depending on who's available for selection, I think that's quite a good way of looking at it to try and get the most suited back three working together as a unit.

Harry Paterson impressed on Scotland's summer tour, scoring a try against Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby)

“There are slight changes in the laws in terms of the Dupont Law, for use of a better phrase, and that potentially could impact kick-chase and counter-attack. Does it change your kicking strategy? Do you kick more contestables rather than long kicks so you can put your chase on side quicker?”

Harry Paterson hasn’t played this season after cutting his foot during a gym visit in an accident involving the glass door of a sauna, but the young Edinburgh full-back showed his ability to handle the big occasion when he made his Scotland debut against France in the Six Nations last year.

“Hopefully he'll get back and play some games,” said Chris Paterson, who has been impressed by his namesake’s ability to play full-back or wing, a trait he shares with Rowe and others in the frame.

“Both Edinburgh and Glasgow have players who are comfortable in the back three in different positions, like wing or full-back. Obviously Blair is away and Wes [Goosen], who has been playing for Edinburgh, and Josh Mackay, who has been playing for Glasgow, are both unavailable. But there's a number of players who can comfortably play different positions, like Kyle Rowe. Kyle Steyn can play at the back as well. And Stafford McDowell's played a bit of full-back, as have Adam Hastings and Huw Jones.”

Kyle Rowe in try-scoring form for Scotland against Chile on the summer tour. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby)

Paterson offers one more intriguing option at 15: “Darcy Graham's played there, he's played a Test for Scotland at full-back.”

Graham started at 15 against Tonga in the 2021 autumn series and a repeat against Fiji would spare Townsend the dilemma of who to leave out from his three front-line wingers, Duhan van der Merwe, Kyle Steyn and Graham.

Graham has started Edinburgh’s first three games after last season’s long injury lay-off and while he hasn’t hit top form yet there are three more games to go before the internationals begin. Edinburgh were dismal in losing 55-21 to the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday but they’re back on home ground for their next two United Rugby Championship matches, against the Stormers and Cardiff.

The autumn series will come too soon for Ollie Smith, who is still working his way back to fitness after a serious knee injury. The Glasgow Warriors full-back ruptured his ACL against Bayonne in the Champions Cup last December and his coach Franco Smith is hopeful he can return for the 1872 Cup matches over Christmas.

Kinghorn, meanwhile, should be available for the November matches with the Springboks, Portugal and Australia. Paterson, like most observers, has been hugely impressed by the strides he has made in France.

“I'm just so happy for him because it's a big move,” said the Premier Sports pundit who worked with Kinghorn on his kicking at Edinburgh. “It's a lot of pressure and expectation and he's just looked so comfortable from minute one. Powerful in the air, strong with the ball in hand, kicking at goal really well when he's needed. Two minutes into the Champions Cup final, and he's banging on over from 50 metres

“There's a big smile on his face and he's just looked as if he's absolutely loving it. There are so many little parts of his game that look so good, like his positioning, his fight through the initial tackle and his hands feeding the contact. And Top 14 is a really physical league in terms of even just retaining possession when you're a bit exposed in the back three.

“He’s been commanding when coming for balls in the air, he's taking the ball above his head rather than his chest. It’s arguably one of the toughest leagues in the world, he's excelling and he's doing it under a backdrop of pressure, fighting for his place against some of the best players in the world as well. It's just so impressive and long may it continue.”