Scotland's French rugby invasion: 14 Scots who will be playing in Top 14 and beyond this season

3 . Ewan Johnson (Aviron Bayonnais)

A big season looms for the towering Scotland lock who is returning to the Top 14 after securing a move from Oyonnax to high-flying Bayonne. Raised in France after his family moved to Brittany when he was four, Johnson was part of the Racing 92 academy and made one top-team appearance for the Paris giants before joining Vannes in the Pro D2 where he spent three seasons. He caught the eye of Oyonnax and spent a season in the Top 14 before relegation took him back to the second tier. Now he’s on the move again, signing for Bayonne who enjoyed a highly impressive season, finishing fourth and reaching the play-off semi-finals where they lost narrowly to Toulouse. It’s a great opportunity for Johnson, 26, who has been capped five times and came off the bench in the Six Nations loss to France in Paris in March. | AFP via Getty Images