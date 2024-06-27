Scotland's four summer tour matches picked for live broadcast - with two games going free-to-air
All four of Scotland's summer tour matches will be broadcast live by TNT Sports, the Scottish Rugby Union has announced.
Gregor Townsend's national team are touring the Americas next month, taking on Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay in consecutive weeks. TNT Sports have decided to purchase the rights for every match, while the Chile and Uruguay games will also be shown live free-to-air on the BBC Scotland channel and BBC iPlayer.
Beginning in North America, Scotland will take on Canada on Saturday, July 6 at TD Place in Ottawa (kick off 10pm BST). They will then journey to Washington DC where they will play USA at Audi Field for the first time in six years on Friday, July 12 (kick-off 11.30pm BST).
South America will be the next stop on Scotland’s travels as they return to Chile to play at Estadio Nacional, Santiago on Saturday July 20 (kick off 8pm BST), where Scotland A won 45-5 two years ago. The tour finishes in Uruguay at Estadio Charrúa, Montevideo on Saturday July 27 (kick off 8pm BST).
The TNT Sports commentary team will include Jamie Lyall, Paul Mitchell, Chris Paterson and Lee Jones. Andrew Petrie and The Scotsman columnist Fraser Brown will be commentating on the Chile and Uruguay games on the BBC Scotland channel.
Jeremy Bone, Scottish Rugby’s head of broadcast, said: “We’re really pleased that all four of our Skyscanner Americas Tour matches will be available live in the UK and Ireland on TNT Sports, so our fans can watch our men’s team play Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay next month.
“The agreement we’ve reached with TNT Sports means our matches in South America will also be available free-to-air on the BBC Scotland channel.”
Scotland’s Skyscanner Americas Tour Fixtures
Saturday July 6: Canada v Scotland, TD Place, Ottawa (kick off 10pm BST / 5pm local) – live on TNT Sports
Friday July 12: USA v Scotland, Audi Field, Washington DC (kick off 11.30pm BST / 6.30pm local) – live on TNT Sports
Saturday July 2-: Chile v Scotland, Estadio Nacional, Santiago (kick off 8pm BST / 3pm local) – live on TNT Sports and BBC Scotland channel
Saturday July 27: Uruguay v Scotland, Estadio Charrúa, Montevideo (kick off 8pm BST / 4pm local) – live on TNT Sports and BBC Scotland channel
