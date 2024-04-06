Scotland's Finn Russell and Cam Redpath injured while playing for Bath - 'big moment in game when he went off'

Fly-half playmaker Russell went off due to a suspected groin injury after just 15 minutes at a windswept Sandy Park. Centre Redpath, meanwhile, departed during the third quarter because of an ankle problem, with Bath seeing a 15-7 lead wiped out as Exeter secured a quarter-final clash against Toulouse or Racing 92 next weekend.

“It is a contact sport, a collision sport,” Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said. “It is not often you lose your 10, who is a very important player for us, in the first half, and then your 12 in the second-half. We were disrupted, but that’s the game. Obviously, the game is a lot easier if it doesn’t happen. We will take our time with Finn. It was a big moment in this game when he went off. It (injury) seems like somewhere in the groin area, and Cam looks like an ankle.”