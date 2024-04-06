Scotland's Finn Russell and Cam Redpath injured while playing for Bath - 'big moment in game when he went off'
Scotland duo Finn Russell and Cameron Redpath both suffered injuries while playing for Bath in their 21-15 Investec Champions Cup defeat against Exeter.
Fly-half playmaker Russell went off due to a suspected groin injury after just 15 minutes at a windswept Sandy Park. Centre Redpath, meanwhile, departed during the third quarter because of an ankle problem, with Bath seeing a 15-7 lead wiped out as Exeter secured a quarter-final clash against Toulouse or Racing 92 next weekend.
“It is a contact sport, a collision sport,” Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said. “It is not often you lose your 10, who is a very important player for us, in the first half, and then your 12 in the second-half. We were disrupted, but that’s the game. Obviously, the game is a lot easier if it doesn’t happen. We will take our time with Finn. It was a big moment in this game when he went off. It (injury) seems like somewhere in the groin area, and Cam looks like an ankle.”
Scotland are not in action until their summer tour of the Americas at the start of July, when they take on Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay in consecutive weeks.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.