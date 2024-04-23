Scotland's Chloe Rollie suspended for final Women’s Six Nations match as ban length revealed

Scotland's Chloe Rollie has been suspended for three matches following her red card against Italy. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Chloe Rollie will miss Scotland’s final Women’s Six Nations fixture against Ireland this weekend after being served with a three-match suspension following her late red card against Italy on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was initially shown a yellow card by referee Maggie Cogger-Orr in the final minute of the 17-10 win in Parma after a dangerous clear-out which was later upgraded to red following a bunker review.

An independent discplinary committee determined that the red card offence justified a six-week ban but a 50 per cent mitigation was applied based on the full-back’s exemplary record, good conduct and having shown immediate remorse.

Rollie, who has the right to appeal the decision, will also sit out two Premiership Women’s Rugby matches for her club Loughborough Lightning against Gloucester-Hartpury on May 12 and Harlequins on May 18.