From the 1990 Grand slam winning game to the 2021 victory over England at Twickenham, a selection of Scotland' s best games in the Five and Six Nations.
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Stuart Hogg, the Scotland captain, holds the Calcutta Cup as his team celebrate victory during the Guinness Six Nations match between England and Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on February 06, 2021 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)