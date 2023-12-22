Scotland's Ben White relishes Blair Kinghorn clash as he rebuilds from World Cup snub with Toulon

Scotland scrum-half Ben White is determined to continue his post-World Cup bounce-back by helping high-flying Toulon to an away victory over a Toulouse side featuring international colleague Blair Kinghorn on Saturday.

The 25-year-old former London Irish back has settled well since moving to the south of France two months ago, making four starts and four substitute appearances as his new side have surged into second place in the Top 14.

White has been named in the starting XV for a third-successive game and he is relishing the visit to Toulouse, for whom Scotland full-back Kinghorn makes his third appearance since joining from Edinburgh earlier this month. The showdown between the two French powerhouses represents the first time in almost four years that two Scots have been on opposing Top 14 sides since Greig Laidlaw played for Clermont against Racing 92’s Finn Russell.

Ben White is enjoying life with Toulon.

“When I heard Blair might move to Toulouse, I messaged him and we had a chat about things,” White said. “He’s obviously started really well for Toulouse which has been great to see. It will be nice to see him and catch up after the game.”

White and Kinghorn have picked up the baton as Scots playing in France following Russell’s recent return to the UK with Bath. “I spoke to Finn about it, he obviously loved his time in France and was a kingpin in the Racing team for a long time,” said White. “He was all for it and thought it would be a good experience for me. I always wanted to play abroad and when a club like Toulon come in for you, it’s the perfect place to improve as a player.”

White is enjoying the passion of the French crowds, vying with France international Baptiste Serin for a start and having a former France scrum-half as a head coach. “I’ve been getting good minutes and I feel like I’ve been playing well,” he said. “It has helped that the head coach, Pierre Mignoni, was a scrum-half so he’s spoken to me about things I can work on. Toulon is a big rugby city, the club is probably the pride of the city and the fans really get behind you. It’s a great place to play.”

White arrived at the recent World Cup as Scotland’s first-choice scrum-half after ousting Ali Price at the start of the year, but his tournament ended in disappointment as he was dropped from the 23-man squad altogether for the final pool match against Ireland, with Price and George Horne preferred. He is hoping good form in France can help convince Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend he merits a recall to the starting XV for the Six Nations.