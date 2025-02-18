Scotland's 4 Autumn tests revealed as New Zealand are headline Murrayfield act

Schedule for November is set for Scotland

Scotland will welcome the All Blacks to Edinburgh as the headline act of the 2025 Autumn Nations Series.

The match with New Zealand is one of four Tests the Scots will play at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in November, with USA, Argentina and Tonga also lined up as opponents.

The series will open on Saturday November 1 against the United States who Scotland beat 42-7 in Washington DC last summer. The match, which will kick-off at 5:40pm, will be the first meeting of the sides on Scottish soil since 2000, when Scotland ran out 53-6 winners and current coach Gregor Townsend scored two tries.

The All Blacks, who Scotland have never beaten, will come to Murrayfield on Saturday November 8, kick-off 3:10pm. It’s their first visit to Edinburgh since 2022 when New Zealand won 31-23 in a game Scotland led from the 30th minute to the 66th before the visitors seized control.

Scott Robertson’s All Blacks are due to be in Chicago the week before they play Scotland after it was announced that their autumn opener against Ireland will be at Soldier Field on November 1.

The third game sees Argentina visit the capital on Sunday November 16 (3.10pm kick-off). It will be the Pumas’ first visit to Scotland since 2022 when Darcy Graham inspired the home side to a 52-29 win.

The series will conclude against Tonga on Sunday November 23, kick-off 1:40pm. Scotland last faced Tonga at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, winning 45-17 in Nice.

TNT Sports will broadcast the Scotland matches.

- Saturday 1 November: Scotland v USA, 5:40pm

- Saturday 8 November: Scotland v New Zealand, 3:10pm

- Sunday 16 November: Scotland v Argentina, 3:10pm