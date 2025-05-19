Scotland discover their Six Nations campaign and tournament starts on Thursday

Scotland will begin their 2026 Six Nations campaign in Rome against Italy after the fixtures for next year’s tournament were unveiled.

Gregor Townsend’s men will travel to the Italian capital on Saturday, February 7 (kick-off 2.10pm) - one of three away matches in the annual competition.

Scotland then host England in a mouthwatering Valentine’s Day Calcutta Cup clash on Saturday, February 14 at Murrayfield (kick-off 4.40pm) before hitting the road again on Saturday, February 21 when they head to the Principality Stadium to play Wales (kick-off 4.40pm).

The tournament then takes a week’s rest before Scotland host France on Saturday, March 7 at Murrayfield (kick-off 2.10pm) before finishing their Six Nations campaign off in Dublin against Ireland on Saturday, March 14 (kick-off 2.10pm).

There is one less “fallow” week than in previous editions, with the Six Nations now spread over six weeks rather than seven in a change to the rugby calendar. The tournament will also begin on a Thursday night this year, with defending champions France hosting Ireland on February 5.

The final round of fixtures remain on the same day, with organisers keen to finish with a “Super Saturday” set-up.

Super Saturday keeps its place

The Six Nations also announced that TV broadcast information will be announced in due course, while France’s home venues for their matches are yet to be confirmed.

Six Nations fixtures

Round One

Thursday, February 5: France v Ireland (8pm)

Saturday, February 7: Italy v Scotland (2.10pm), England v Wales (4.40pm)

Round Two

Saturday, February 14: Ireland v Italy (2.10pm), Scotland v England (4.40pm).

Sunday, February 15: Wales v France (3.10pm)

Round Three

Saturday, February 21: England v Ireland (2.10pm), Wales v Scotland (4.40pm).

Sunday, February 22: France v Italy (3.10pm)

Round Four

Friday, March 6: Ireland v Wales (8.10pm).

Saturday, March 7: Scotland v France (2.10pm), Italy v England (4.40pm).