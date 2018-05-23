Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane ‘interested in Scotland role’

Have your say

Outgoing Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane would be open to a role with the Scotland national team, according to reports.

The BBC is reporting that the 53-year-old, who is leaving the Riversiders at the end of the season having won five trophies in six years, would consider switching codes and joining Gregor Townsend’s backroom staff.

However, no approach has been made by Scottish Rugby, although Wane has been previously linked with the national team.

Wane, who spent eight years as a player with Wigan, is understood to be on good terms with Townsend.

• READ MORE - Dan McFarland to leave Scotland to take Ulster Head Coach role

The former Glasgow Warriors head coach has attended some Wigan events while Wane has paid visits to Scotland training camps.

Townsend is currently on the hunt for a replacement for Dan McFarland, with the forwards coach quitting his post to take charge of Ulster next January.

Carl Hogg is assisting on an interim basis but Scotland will require a permanent successor.