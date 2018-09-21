Stuart Hogg to miss Scotland’s Autumn Test series after ankle surgery

Glasgow full-back Stuart Hogg will miss Scotland’s Autumn Test series after undergoing ankle surgery.

The British and Irish Lions player is expected to be out for 10 to 12 weeks after suffering the injury against Munster earlier this month, and will play no part in the fixtures against Fiji, South Africa and Argentina.

Hogg said: “I’m gutted to be missing some important games for Glasgow Warriors and Scotland over the next few months.

“My focus just now is working hard and getting fit, so I can play my part in what is a long season.”

He added: “I’d like to thank the medical staff at Glasgow Warriors and BMI Ross Hall Hospital for all their care and support.”

The 62-cap Scotland international will also miss a large chunk of the PRO14 season, but Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie is already looking forward to the player’s return.

Rennie told the Warriors website: “Hoggy injured his ankle against Munster and then flew to South Africa with the squad for our PRO14 matches against the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings.

“He didn’t train over here as it often takes a few days for the swelling to go down and he returned home when we realised it was more serious than we thought.

“It’s frustrating for him. He got himself in extremely good nick for the start of the season and was arguably one of the best players on the park in the opening two games. “But it’s a long old season, he’s a resilient man and we’re looking forward to seeing him back out there soon.”

Scotland host Fiji, South Africa and Argentina at BT Murrayfield on Saturdays November 10, 17 and 24.