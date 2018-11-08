Stuart Hogg among nine Scotland changes for Fiji clash

Stuart Hogg has completed a remarkable recovery from ankle surgery to be named in the Scotland starting line-up to face Fiji on Saturday.

The Glasgow back has not played since damaging ligaments in the Warriors’ clash with Munster in September.

It was feared he would sit out the entire autumn series after he was initially ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks, but the British and Irish Lions full-back has recovered quickly.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has decided to throw him straight back into action after naming a much-changed side to take on the Pacific Islanders at Murrayfield following last weekend’s defeat to Wales.