Six Nations: Gregor Townsend names Scotland team to face Ireland

Gregor Townsend has named his Scotland starting XV plus replacements for the Six Nations match with Ireland at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Townsend has made one change to the starting line-up with Edinburgh Rugby’s Blair Kinghorn starting on the wing in place of the injured Tommy Seymour.

Kinghorn, a second half replacement against England in the last round, will make his first start for Scotland after Seymour failed to recover from the back injury he sustained in the same match.

Lee Jones takes Kinghorn’s place on the bench, while Fraser Brown replaces his Glasgow Warriors team-mate Scott Lawson among the replacements.

Brown played in all bar two of Scotland’s tests last year and returns from injury to make the matchday squad.

Townsend said: “We were delighted with the result against England and backing up our win against France with an improved performance.

“The intent we showed in attack and defence in the first half was very encouraging and we continued to work hard in the second-half. The effort that went into denying England a second try in the closing minutes was great to see.

“Our players had prepared very well for the challenge of taking on England and there has been a similar focus and commitment this week at training.

“There are a few areas of our game that we are working to improve and we are aware that we will have to be better if we are to beat a very good Ireland side in Dublin.”

Scotland team to play Ireland at Aviva Stadium in the NatWest 6 Nations Round 4: Saturday 10 March (kick-off 2.15pm)

15. Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors) – 58 caps

14. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) – 1 cap

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 14 caps

12. Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 31 caps

11. Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 32 caps

10. Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors) – 35 caps

9. Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne) – 61 caps

1. Gordon Reid (London Irish) – 30 caps

2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby) – 15 caps

3. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby) – 7 caps

4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) – 21 caps

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 41 caps

6. John Barclay, captain (Scarlets) – 69 caps

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) – 18 caps

8. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors) – 35 caps

Replacements

16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 29 caps

17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) – 6 caps

18. Willem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) – 20 caps

19. Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors) – 34 caps

20. David Denton (Worcester Warriors) – 37 caps

21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 14 caps

22. Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors) – 2 caps

23. Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 7 caps