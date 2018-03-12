Six Nations: Glasgow Warriors quartet called into squad for Italy trip

Four Glasgow Warriors players have been added to the Scotland squad for this weekend’s final Six Nations match with Italy in Rome.

Richie Vernon, who last played for the national team during the 2015 World Cup is included, along with Scotstoun team mates Scott Cummings (lock), back-rower Matt Fagerson and stand-off Adam Hastings, son of Scotland legend Gavin.

Vernon won 24 caps for Scotland before injuries hampered him, but joins 19 other Glasgow Warriors players in Gregor Townsend’s 38-man squad.

Fagerson joins brother Zander among Townsend’s 20 forwards, while Cummings, 21, has been capped 14 times for Scotland Under-20s and is currently captain of John Dalziel’s side, while 19-year-old Fagerson and 21-year-old Hastings have also made a handful of appearances for the Under-20s.

The Scots travel to the Italian capital hoping for a third win of the tournament and the chance to finish third, depending on other results this weekend.

Scotland squad for the NatWest 6 Nations match against Italy

FORWARDS (20)

John Barclay (Scarlets), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), David Denton (Worcester Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Richie Gray (Toulouse), Luke Hamilton (Leicester Tigers), Scott Lawson (Newcastle Falcons), Darryl Marfo (Edinburgh Rugby), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby), Willem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby), Gordon Reid (London Irish), Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors)

BACKS (18)

Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Ruaridh Jackson (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Scott (Gloucester), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Richie Vernon (Glasgow Warriors)