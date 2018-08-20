Scottish Rugby unveil new kits for 2018/19 season

Scottish Rugby have unveiled new home and alternate strips for the 2018/19 men’s national team campaign.

The new kits. Picture: SRU

The home kit incorporates the colours principally associated with the national side, as it’s predominantly navy with purple and white trim.

There’s also a hint of green about this season’s top, which is inspired by the official Scottish Rugby Tartan. The collar is modern with purple piping.

The alternate kit moves from white to silver and features an embossed, horizontal stripe design, along with touches of light blue stitching details.

Scottish Rugby chief operating officer Dominic McKay said: “Yet again Macron have created both attractive and technically innovative match kits for our men’s national team for the coming season.

“This is a hugely important campaign for Head Coach Gregor Townsend’s squad with Rugby World Cup 2019 in mind, and I am sure the squad and fans alike will embrace and enjoy wearing these bold new designs.”

Macron chief executive officer Gianluca Pavanello added: “Scotland have been doing their talking on the pitch with a brand of rugby that is astounding Scottish rugby fans across the globe.

“Macron’s role in the partnership is to make sure the garments the players and staff wear, keeps them at the forefront of sports apparel innovation while the designs excites and stimulates the fans to get behind the boys in blue.

“Our team of designers always worked hand in hand with Scottish Rugby to make sure the match day kits as well as the training, travel and accessories range are a further step forward on that of the previous season and I personally think that we have, together, created something very special.”

Both kits can be pre-ordered at shop.scottishrugby.org today (Monday 20 August) and will go on sale exclusively in the official Scottish Rugby Store at BT Murrayfield on Friday (24 August), followed by all other Macron stockists on Saturday (25 August).

The newly-designed Macron shirt will also be worn by Scotland Women, which will be unveiled with a new sponsor in the coming weeks.