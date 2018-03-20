Scottish Rugby to probe sectarian incident in Rome

Have your say

Scottish Rugby have launched an investigation after supporters were filmed using sectarian language during the recent trip to Rome.

Warning, the video below contains language which readers may find offensive*

A video appeared on social media showing three fans, dressed in kilts, standing in line while one plays ‘The Sash’ on his bagpipes.

A shout of “f*** the Pope” is then heard, which is then repeated towards the end of the 45-second clip.

The incident appears to have taken place inside the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Scotland played at the stadium on Saturday, registering a 29-27 come-from-behind victory over Italy in their final Six Nations match of 2018.

Former Scotland rugby international, and now BBC broadcaster, John Beattie condemned the actions of the three men on social media.

He wrote on Twitter: “Bearsden rugby club on the jersey of the bloke on the left and embarrassing pathetic idiocy.”

This alerted the SRU, who replied: “Hi John, thanks for flagging this up. We will be investigating this incident further and will take any appropriate action.”

An SRU spokesman told The Scotsman: “We are certainly looking into the incident. It will be investigated.

“When we gather our information we will see if there is any appropriate action which can be taken. But, certainly, we’re looking into it.”

This is the second incident involving Scottish rugby fans in a matter of weeks.

The day after the triumph over England at Murrayfield, English head coach Eddie Jones was abused by fans at a train station while travelling from Edinburgh to Manchester.

Again, the incident was shared on social media, showing one individual shouting “what happened last night, ya baldy c***?” before another called Jones a “f*****g English b*****d”.

