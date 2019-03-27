Scotland stand-off called up for historic Barbarians clash

Scotland stand-off Helen Nelson admits she has had to pinch herself this week as her career continues to go from strength-to-strength.

During February and earlier this month the 24-year-old, who plays in France with Montpellier, turned out for Scotland in the Six Nations. And now during April she is set to captain Scotland Sevens in Hong Kong and then turn out for the world famous Barbarians in America.

The match against the USA in Colorado on 26 April will be the Barbarians’ first women’s international fixture following on from a game against Munster in 2017.

“I don’t really think being selected for the Barbarians has sunk in yet,” said Nelson, who is originally from Glencoe. “It’s a massive honour to be asked to play for them and something I’m so excited about.

“I watched their men’s teams growing up and loved the exciting brand of rugby they played and everything they represent, so this really is a dream come true.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to be coached and play alongside some absolute legends of the game. I’m going to go and enjoy it and learn as much as I can.

“I think my selection is also good for Scotland because it shows that we are being noticed by people in the world game and when I go out there at the end of next month I will be representing all of my international team-mates because without them I would not have got this chance. Before all of that my mind is fully focused on next week and playing in the HSBC World Sevens Series Qualifier in Hong Kong.”

The Barbarians coaching team will feature Scotland’s most capped player Donna Kennedy who will assist New Zealand’s Anna Richards.