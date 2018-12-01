Scotland’s Jamie Farndale says sorry for sevens try gaffe

Scotland co-captain Jamie Farndale has issued a heartfelt apology for his mistake at the Dubai Sevens.

The experienced Farndale looked set to score a last-gasp winning try against Fiji. The Scots were two points down with 15 seconds on the clock, as he surged over the line. But instead of putting the ball down immediately he tried to get closer to the posts. As he did so he was forced out of play and Olympic champions Fiji held on to win 21-19.

A 35-14 win over Kenya and a 14-14 draw with France were enough to see Scotland through to the quarter-finals, where they lost 21-7 to New Zealand, Harvey Elms scoring the Scots’ try.

Farndale scored a try against the French but still issued his apology.

He wrote on Twitter: “Hugely sorry to teammates & fans. TV scoreboard was down & in the moment wasn’t 100% on how tight it was. Red line in my eye I thought I had more space. Beyond devastated. Can’t speak highly enough of team who pulled me through and got us to Cup QF anyway. One I won’t live down.”

Scotland lost 29-0 to South Africa in the fifth-place play -off.

New Zealand went on to win the tournament for a record-tying sixth time after beating first-time finalists the United States 21-5. Far tougher was the semi-finals, where New Zealand scored early against England, led 7-5 at half-time, then spent the entire second half defending, as England remarkably did everything but score. The US knocked out Fiji in the quarter-finals and Australia in the semis.