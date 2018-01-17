Scotland great Gary Armstrong playing again at age of 51

Gary Armstrong, a hero of Scotland’s Five Nations Championship triumphs in 1990 and 1999, made a surprise return to rugby at the weekend when he turned out for Stewart’s Melville’s third XV at the age of 51.

Armstrong played as a favour to old friend Finlay Calder in the BT East Reserve League Division Two against Penicuik’s second XV at Inverleith.

Word had got out that the revered scrum-half was back in action after some cajoling from Calder, his former Scotland and Lions team-mate who runs the Stewart’s Melville thirds, and the crowd was bigger than usual.

Amongst those watching was another Jed-Forest and Scotland scrum-half great, Roy Laidlaw. Armstrong played 40 minutes for each team in the 78-35 victory for the hosts.