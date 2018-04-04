Scotland defeat France for the first time at Under-18 level

Scotland’s excellent form at the Under-18 Six Nations Festival being played in South Wales continued with a characterful 24-21 victory over France at Cardiff Arms Park.

The win follows their stunning 32-27 triumph over England on Saturday. It was Scotland’s first ever success against France at this age level and delighted their assistant coach, Ally Donaldson.

“We were massively outsized in the forwards,” said Donaldson. “The defensive effort was immense and in attack we performed well, scoring three cracking tries. We made 11 changes from the England game. It means that all of our squad have been given at least one start.”

The young Scots had to battle hard after going 10-0 down but two tries before half-time changed their fortunes.

In all Scotland scored three tries through Merchiston full back Rufus McLean, the Stewart’s-Melville College wing Jack Blain and the Merchiston centre Matthew Currie. All three were converted by stand-off Dan Lancaster who also kicked a penalty goal, ultimately the difference between the two sides.

The Festival finishes on Sunday when Scotland will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of wins when they face Ireland in Cardiff.