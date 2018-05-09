Scotland confirm Rugby World Cup warm-ups against France and Georgia

Scotland have today confirmed four warm-up fixtures prior to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

READ MORE - Six uncapped players named in Scotland Summer Tour squad

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. Picture: SNS

Gregor Townsend’s men will face each of France and Georgia twice, home and away, in August and September of next year.

The summer Test schedule will begin on 17 August with a trip to France. The squad will then travel on to Georgia for a match on 24 August before returning home.

They’ll then face off against France at BT Murrayfield before hosting Georgia at the same venue one week later on 6 September.

The 31-man squad will then set off for their training camp in Nagasaki, Japan, ahead of the World Cup starting on 20 September.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “With 18 months to go until Rugby World Cup 2019, our planning for the tournament is well underway.

“These warm-up matches against quality international opposition will give us the chance to assess fully where we are as a squad, as well as give players the opportunity to put their hands up for selection for Japan.

“Scotland’s matches against France are typically closely-contested, physical encounters. They are an excellent team who will test us in defence and attack.

“Georgia are currently placed 12th in the World Rugby Rankings and are a country on the rise. Playing against them will be a good test for us ahead of our pool matches at the Rugby World Cup.”

Mark Dodson, Scottish Rugby Chief Executive, added: “We are looking forward to the games against France and Georgia. These fixtures will form an important part of our Rugby World Cup 2019 preparations and give us an opportunity to further deepen our strategic relationship with the FFR and our ongoing connection with the Georgian union.

“Georgia is a growing force in world rugby and we are delighted to be the first Tier 1 nation to face the national team in Tbilisi.”

France head coach Jacques Brunel said: “Playing Scotland and Italy will be a great opportunity to evaluate our ability to compete with two great qualified nations for RWC 2019 in Japan.

“It is a full part of our preparation process and a good stage to supervise our players before releasing our final squad. I am sure our players will commit themselves 100 per cent in these contests.”

READ MORE - Unknown quantity James Lang has chance to shine at 12 for Scotland