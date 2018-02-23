Scotland 8 - 43 England: Progress in defeat for Scots women

Scotland lost their third game out of three in the Six Nations, but there was much for coach Shade Munro to be pleased about with the performance at Scotstoun against a team ranked second in the world.

“I think we’re progressing each game,” the coach said. “We played a bit more rugby today. I was pleased that we were trying things, but there were easy tries for England through poor communication.”

Two tries within the first ten minutes gave England early control, and although Scotland hit back with a Sarah Law penalty and a Jade Konkel try, the visitors soon scored again. England had the last word in the half when Ellie Kildunne got the bonus-point try, leaving the score at the break 8-26.

Ten minutes after the restart, Charlotte Pearce got the fifth try, but after 55 minutes Rowena Burnfield became the second English forward to be yellow-carded. While Burnfield was still off, Siobhan McMillan followed her for making contact with an opponent who was off the ground.

Within two minutes of the Scotland prop going off, Lagi Tuima made good use of the extra space to score between the posts. Danielle Waterman then got her second try all too easily.