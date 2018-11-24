Scotland 14 - 9 Argentina: How the players rated

Have your say

How the Scotland players rated in their 14 - 9 win over Argentina.

15. Stuart Hogg

Exposed under the high ball early on as Argentina targeted an area of weakness but adapted as the game went on. Not given much opportunity in an attacking sense but one piece of quick-thinking made the try for Sean Maitland. 7

14. Sean Maitland

Saw very little of the ball out wide as the conditions kept it in the loose. But when he was given a rare chance he made no mistake with a clinical finish in the corner. 7

13. Huw Jones

Starved of the ball and as such not given any opportunity to attack. 6

12. Finn Russell

Out of sorts in the centre. Needs to play at 10 to dictate the game. 6

11. Blair Kinghorn

One early run broke through the heart of the Argentina defence but other than that not involved much. 6

10. Adam Hastings

Showed glimpses of his raw talent, but in a tight defensive game could not provide the spark Scotland needed. 6

9. Greig Laidlaw

Kicked well as is to be expected from him and marshalled forwards well. Never has a bad game. 8

1. Allan Dell

Prevented Argentina having too much clean ball at the breakdown. 7

2. Fraser Brown

Industrious in the loose and tackled well. 6

3. Simon Berghan

Was strong in defence as Scotland repelled Argentina’s greater possession in the first half. 7

4. Grant Gilchrist

Kept the visitors relatively quiet and was always a key target at the lineout. 7

5. Jonny Gray

Strong in defence but had few opportunities with ball in hand. 6

6. Jamie Ritchie

Was quietly effective. Did not have the impact of previous autumn internationals. 6

7. Hamish Watson

Was lucky not to be carded in the first half for a high tackle and was solid in defence. 7

8. Josh Strauss

Played his part in a war of attrition up front before making way after 50 minutes. 6

REPLACEMENTS

Stuart McInally, Alex Allan, Willem Nel, Sam Skinner, Ryan Wilson, Alex Dunbar and Byron McGuigan were all introduced. The substitutions did not make a big impact but they allowed Gregor Townsend’s men to maintain their strong defence and prevent Argentina getting a sniff of the try line.