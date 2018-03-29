Ross Ford to wear Melrose colours in comeback from injury

Scotland hooker Ross Ford will make his return to action after five months out when he plays for Melrose in the BT Cup semi-final against Watsonians at Myreside tomorrow.

The 33-year-old cap centurion has been back in full training with Edinburgh Rugby for a few weeks now and head coach Richard Cockerill had hinted that he may be involved against the Cardiff Blues in their European knock-out match this weekend.

However, Ford has had a pectoral muscle injury that has seen him out of action since before the Autumn Tests and, with Stuart McInally back from Scotland duty and Neil Cochrane in good form, Cockerill clearly feels he will benefit from a run out at club level before Edinburgh’s hectic run in.

Having grown up playing for local club Kelso it will be unusual for some to see Ford in the black and yellow of Melrose and indeed he has hardly ever played any club rugby in his career given that he joined the pro ranks at an early age.

Fellow Scotland cap Darryl Marfo, himself just back after four months out, will also be involved in the semi-final. The 27-year-old loosehead prop will be on the bench for Watsonians.

Melrose beat Watsonians 37-8 last weekend in the BT Premiership play-off semi-final at the Greenyards and the Edinburgh club will be keen to redress the balance. Tomorrow’s other BT Cup semi is between Stirling County and Hawick.