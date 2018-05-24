Mark Bennett replaces injured Alex Dunbar on Scotland summer tour

Scotland centre Alex Dunbar has been ruled out of next month’s tour to North America and Argentina.

The SRU revealed today that player sustained a hamstring injury in training with his club Glasgow Warriors last week, with further medical assessment ruling him out of action.

Head coach Gregor Townsned has called up Edinburgh centre Mark Bennett, a former Scotstoun team-mate of Dunbar, to the squad for the Tests against Canada, United States and Argentina.

Bennett, who joined Edinburgh last summer, hass 20 caps but hasn’t featured since last year’s Calcutta Cup match at Twickenham in which he sustained a serious knee injury which ruled him out for the rest of the year.