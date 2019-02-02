Hat-trick hero Blair Kinghorn fears he may be dropped

Blair Kinghorn admits scoring Scotland’s first-ever Six Nations hat-trick may not be enough to keep his place for next week’s match against Ireland.

The Edinburgh full-back, pictured, was asked to stand in for injured Saracens wing Sean Maitland as Gregor Townsend’s team kicked off their campaign at home to Italy.

The 22-year-old took to the unfamiliar role like a natural as he ran in three tries for Scotland’s first Championship treble since Iwan Tukalo achieved the feat in a Five Nations clash with Ireland back in 1989.

But with Maitland battling to shake off the hamstring strain that kept him out of the 33-20 triumph over the Azzurri at Murrayfield, Kinghorn is not taking it for granted that he will be given the nod by Townsend to face an Irish outfit ranked number two in the world when they visit Edinburgh next Saturday.

Kinghorn said: “It was awesome to score three times. I’m over the moon. To score any try is brilliant. I was just lucky to be on the receiving end of some great passing and a great kick from Finn Russell.

“Is the jersey mine to keep now? No, not at all. It goes week by week. You just have to train hard week by week and if you get selected put your best foot forward.

“It’s cool to have my name up on Scotland’s list of hat-trick scorers though. It’s nice to be named among them. But I’m mainly just over the moon with the result.”

Playmaker Russell created the opener when he booted the ball straight into Kinghorn’s grasp for the opener after 12 minutes.

The makeshift winger had more to do for his second nine minutes later as Stuart Hogg’s sloppy pass landed at his feet but the pick-up and finish were impeccable.

Kinghorn wrapped up his treble and the bonus point after a brilliant run by Jamie Ritchie carved Italy apart.