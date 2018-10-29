Harlequins’ James Lang and Edinburgh’s Darcy Graham join Scotland squad

Have your say

Harlequins back James Lang has been drafted into the Scotland squad following injuries to Sam Johnson and Matt Scott.

Glasgow centre Johnson sustained a knee injury during his side’s weekend defeat to Munster, while Scott is suffering from concussion.

Darcy Graham had been invited to train with Scotland and has now been added to the squad. Picture: SNS Group

Lang, 23, made his first two Scotland appearances during the summer wins over Canada and Argentina.

The Scotland medical team have also confirmed that back-row forwards Magnus Bradbury (shoulder), David Denton (head) and Luke Crosbie (jaw) have returned to their clubs for treatment.

Uncapped Edinburgh back Darcy Graham has been promoted to a full squad member for the autumn Tests after training with the squad.