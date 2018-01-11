Glasgow coach: Scotland injury crisis could be a blessing in disguise

Glasgow forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys believes there is enough strength in depth within Scotland’s front-row corps to withstand the current injury crisis.

Glasgow Warriors coach Jonathan Humphreys. Picture: SNS

The former assistant to Vern Cotter with the national side also believes the flight could prove to be a blessing in disguise with younger players given a chance to impress.

Scotland’s Six Nations hopes have taken a hit a minor bump after Zander Fagerson broke his foot during a freak accident in the training room.

The injury adds to the concerns at tighthead with WP Nel recovering from a broken arm, while there are doubts over loosehead props Darryl Marfo, Allan Dell and Alasdair Dickinson.

However, Humphrey believes the likes of Jamie Bhatti and D’Archy Rae, who he tipped to have a bright future, along with the returning Rory Sutherland, means Scotland can hold it together in the front-row.

“There’s been a lot of hard work put in by the SRU on the prop situation,” said Humphreys.

“When I first arrived, we found ourselves with no props - or very few - so there has been a lot of work put into that, a lot of talent ID. It takes a while to bear fruit and, hopefully, this is what’s coming through now.

“I know we are in the middle of an injury crisis for Scotland going into the Six Nations with the props but, long term for the 2019 World Cup and beyond, it is a good thing having to blood young props.”

