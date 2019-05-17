Former Scotland wing Tim Visser retires from pro rugby

Scotland international wing Tim Visser will retire from professional rugby at the end of this season.

Visser’s club Harlequins made the announcement, with the 31-year-old having joined them from Edinburgh in 2015.

He won the last of his 33 international caps against Fiji two years ago, and he was also part of Scotland’s 2015 World Cup campaign. Visser scored 14 Test tries.

“I feel now is the time for me to move on to new challenges outside of rugby with my young family,” said Visser, who stepped down from international rugby last year.

“I am looking forward to trying to prove myself in a completely different career.”

Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard added: “Tim has enjoyed an exceptional career, and he has been a fantastic servant over the past three seasons at Harlequins.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed his company and have always respected his commitment, attitude and humour since I joined the club last July.”

