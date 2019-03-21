England v Scotland: Ben Te’o and Billy Vunipola ‘sorry’ for late-night drinking session after Calcutta Cup clash

Ben Te’o and Billy Vunipola have apologised to team-mates after they returned late from a drinking session following England’s 38-38 Guinness Six Nations draw with Scotland.

The pair broke team rules by staying out until the early hours of Sunday morning when the rest of the squad had gone back to their hotel in west London.

Ben Te'o in action for England. Picture: PA

It is understood that England consider the matter dealt with and there will be no repercussions from head coach Eddie Jones.

Players are allowed to drink to under Jones and while there is no curfew in place, it is expected that the team stay together while out.

It is only the second beach of discipline since Jones took over in December 2015 - the first saw Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona sent home from a pre-season training camp in 2017 because of a similar offence.

England finished runners-up in the recent Six Nations following a defeat to Grand Slam winners Wales and draw with Scotland.