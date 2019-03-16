England 38-38 Scotland: How the Scotland players rated in Calcutta Cup clash
Marks out of ten for every Scotland player to have seen game time at Twickenham...
One player gets a nine but there are a few fives after a forgettable first half for the visitors.
1. Allan Dell, 6/10
Defended valiantly around the fringes but departed injured early in the second half.
2. Stuart McInally, 7/10
Scored a fine try by charging down Farrell and out-running England's backs
3. Willem Nel, 7/10
Another strong performance from the tighthead, particularly in defence.
4. Ben Toolis, 7/10
Destructive defence and quietly-effective performance
