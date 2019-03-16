England 38-38 Scotland: How the Scotland players rated in Calcutta Cup clash

One player gets a nine but there are a few fives after a forgettable first half for the visitors.

1. Allan Dell, 6/10 Defended valiantly around the fringes but departed injured early in the second half.

2. Stuart McInally, 7/10 Scored a fine try by charging down Farrell and out-running England's backs

3. Willem Nel, 7/10 Another strong performance from the tighthead, particularly in defence.

4. Ben Toolis, 7/10 Destructive defence and quietly-effective performance

