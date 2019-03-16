Scotland celebrate after scoring a try in the second half

England 38-38 Scotland: How the Scotland players rated in Calcutta Cup clash

Marks out of ten for every Scotland player to have seen game time at Twickenham...

One player gets a nine but there are a few fives after a forgettable first half for the visitors.

1. Allan Dell, 6/10

2. Stuart McInally, 7/10

3. Willem Nel, 7/10

4. Ben Toolis, 7/10

