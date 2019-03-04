Eight players added to Scotland squad ahead of Six Nations clash with Wales

Scotland have welcomed back five players from injury ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales - but Stuart Hogg is not among them.

READ MORE - Scotland centre Sam Johnson admits Test rugby has been ‘a blur’

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. Pic: SNS/Paul Devlin

Forwards Hamish Watson, WP Nel, Sam Skinner and Grant Stewart return to the squad along with Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall.

Matt Fagerson and Byron McGuigan - who missed out on the initial squad through injury - and London Irish prop Gordon Reid also come in.

A Scottish Rugby Union statement added that Hogg was not being considered for the game because of the shoulder injury he sustained against Ireland in Scotland’s second game of the tournament.

Eight players have dropped out. Scrum-half George Horne (shoulder), prop D’arcy Rae (ankle), hooker George Turner (concussion) and centre Chris Dean (back) miss out through injury while prop Alex Allan, back-row forwards Rob Harley and John Hardie plus stand-off Duncan Weir have been allowed to return to their clubs.