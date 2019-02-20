Duncan Weir released by Scotland back to Worcester Warriors

Duncan Weir has returned to Worcester Warriors after being released from the Scotland camp.

It leaves head coach Gregor Townsend with just Peter Horne and Adam Hastings as his stand-off options for the Guinness Six Nations match against France in Paris on Saturday. Horne is expected to start at ten, with Hastings on the bench.

Weir, 27, was one of six players added to the national squad on Monday. It was expected he would remain with the Scotland set-up after first-choice No 10 Finn Russell was on Tuesday ruled out of the France game due to a head injury he sustained playing for his club Racing 92 against Toulouse in the French Top 14.

However, Weir, who was last capped two seasons ago, has been allowed to go back to his club and will be available for Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership clash with Leicester Tigers at Sixways.

Alan Solomons, the former Edinburgh coach who is now director of rugby at Worcester, told Worcester News: “Duncan has been released and was in practice today. He has obviously been training with Scotland so we have modified his schedule because it was his third day in a row.”

Solomons added: “You want all your guys to play international rugby. [But] it’s good for the team as well because when the lads come back from Test rugby they add a lot to the side.

“Gregor is an excellent coach and he judges things on what he knows and how he wants to play the game. You have got to respect those decisions.”